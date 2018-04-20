Milliken to Hold Brainstorming Sessions at IDDBA

Milliken & Co. is inviting attendees of the upcoming International Dairy-Deli-Bakery Association (IDDBA) 18 trade show to booth #5835 to brainstorm solutions to their marketing challenges. The company’s packaging specialists will offer polypropylene application ideas from around the world employing NX UltraClear additives in polypropylene.

According to Spartanburg, S.C.-based Milliken, UltraClear provides glass-like clarity as well as being microwaveable, freezable, reusable and recyclable. Food packagers find it highly cost-effective, the company noted.

The packaging solution is already being used by domestic consumers in the home meal-replacement category, thanks to its ultra-clarity in both hot and cold display cases and its utility in the home freezer, refrigerator dishwasher, and microwave, Milliken said.

IDDBA 18 will take place June 10-12 in New Orleans.