Mercatus Broadens Leadership Team

As e-commerce firm Mercatus expands, so is its organizational chart. The company has created and filled a new chief operating officer position and hired a chief technology officer.

Rhonda Bosch was tapped as COO. Previously, she led operations, customer and employee success teams at restaurant tech company TouchBistro. Considered an industry leader in POS and restaurant management, she also served as VP of operations at Achievers, building its retail e-comm marketplace before that company was acquired by Blackhawk Networks.

Mercatus’s new CTO is Steve Benteau, who held that role at retail strategy and analytics company Precima. While he was with Precima, which was acquired by NielsenIQ, he delivered products and solutions to leading retailers across North America and Europe.

"As our clients continue to build their online businesses with increasing emphasis on driving omnichannel growth, innovation and customer retention, Mercatus is expanding its role as a key strategic technology partner offering not only a compelling product vision but also a proven go-to-market track record,” said Sylvain Perrier, president and CEO, Mercatus. “With Rhonda and Steve’s proven expertise, my leadership team will be able to more rapidly accelerate our vision and operating strategy and scale our business to support our clients’ evolving digital grocery needs.”

The new execs said they are eager to get started on that acceleration. “I’m thrilled to be joining the Mercatus team at this exciting stage in their journey,” remarked Bosch. “I am looking forward to working with the team to accelerate Mercatus’ commitment to enable retailers to create an exceptional e-commerce experience for their customers.”

Echoed Benteau: “As CTO, I look forward to leading product management as well as software engineering teams, with a singular focus on delivering innovation to Mercatus clients and more tightly integrating our product vision and strategy with our engineering roadmap.”

Based in Toronto, Canada, Mercatus runs a digital commerce platform used by retailers including Weis Markets, Save Mart brands, Brookshire’s Grocery Co., Kowalski’s Markets, Buehler’s Fresh Foods, WinCo Foods, Smart & Final, Stater Bros. Markets and Southeastern Grocers’ Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores, among others.