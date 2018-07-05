Menu-Labeling Rule Takes Effect, but Grocers Still Seek Clarity

The May 7 compliance date of the Food and Drug Administration’s menu-labeling rule has arrived, but grocers are far from satisfied with its provisions, and are vowing to find a viable way forward. For now, though, they’re doing their best to comply.

“We are trying to make lemonade out of the lemons FDA presented – working to implement a law that was poorly designed for the businesses we represent and poses liability challenges at the state and local levels with regard to enforcement,” asserted Jennifer Hatcher, chief public policy officer and SVP, government relations at Arlington, Va.-based Food Marketing Institute (FMI). “That said, our members have exerted an extraordinary effort in analyzing and labeling hundreds and in some cases, more than 1,000 items, thus enabling customers to identify more clearly the wide array of healthy options available in a grocery store.”

“Independent supermarket operators are committed to providing their customers with transparency on the food products they sell and have been working hard to bring their operations in compliance with the FDA’s menu-labeling regulations, but uncertainty with how to implement the regulation still exists,” noted Greg Ferrara, EVP of advocacy, public relations, and member services at Arlington-based National Grocers Association (NGA). “A one-size-fits-all regulation that was originally designed for chain restaurants is unworkable and needs congressional action to address the problems and burdens this law will place on independent grocers. NGA and its members look forward to working with stakeholders to find a commonsense solution that provides predictability and protects America’s Main Street grocers from frivolous lawsuits.”