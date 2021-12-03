Meijer Amps Up Kosher Provisions for Passover

Meijer’s Southfield, Michigan, store is gearing up for Passover, which starts March 27, by expanding its kosher lineup to offer the largest-ever assortment of traditional and new products, with the help of its long-time partner Kayco, a purveyor of kosher food.

While many of Meijer’s stores carry an array of kosher products, the most robust selection is at five of its Detroit metro-area stores, including its Southfield location, at 28800 Telegraph Road.

Some of the new kosher items for Passover that will be available at Meijer include Gefen Ketchup; Gefen Almond Milk Creamer, Tuscanini Italian Marinara Pasta Sauce, Tuscanini Italian Tomatoes Diced, Haddar Brownie Brittle and Elite Choco Spread.

“It was the synergy and the commitment to early planning that has really paid off for the relationship between Kayco and Meijer,” noted Amanda Maloney, VP of sales for Kayco.

“We were determined to provide an elevated Passover assortment to Meijer’s for its Detroit area consumers," added Harold Weiss, a long-standing executive at Kayco. "Category growth and high consumer demand created the perfect opportunity to expand the supermarket’s focus on kosher products. We are delighted to help Meijer become the community’s go-to resource for kosher products for Passover and year-round.”

Bayonne, New Jersey-based Kayco is the flagship distributor of kosher products in the United States, representing more than 5,000 items ranging from traditional favorites to innovative foods for healthy lifestyles and trendy gourmet items. Kayco has also worked with Giant Food on its kosher offering in Baltimore.

Meanwhile, Meijer is getting ready for its second Supplier Diversity Summit, scheduled for May 4-6. Following the success of its first virtual summit in November, where it met with nearly 250 diverse suppliers, the retailer is once again looking to source new products at its upcoming vendor recruitment event.

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer operates more than 250 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 19 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Giant Food is based in Landover, Maryland, and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, is No. 11 on The PG 100.