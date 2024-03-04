Meet Progressive Grocer's New Editorial Advisory Board

Progressive Grocer has been fortunate for more than 100 years to cover the grocery industry. But when you picture the future of grocery retail, what do you see? We at Progressive Grocer are creating our first-ever Editorial Advisory Board in order to make sure that what you see, and what we all see, is a thriving food retail industry, with robust sales and a customer that is as obsessed with grocery innovation as we are.

That’s why Progressive Grocer is pleased to announce the creation of a new Editorial Advisory Board in 2024. The Progressive Grocer Editorial Advisory Board brings highly respected and accomplished professionals in the grocery industry to advise and review the direction of Progressive Grocer content, with the aim of widening our reach and enhancing the quality of our offering to you, our cherished reader.

Progressive Grocer’s Editorial Advisory Board consists of representatives from large, mid-tier and small retail food chains from across the country. Our esteemed panel includes:

Lynette Ackley, Group Vice President Merchandising, HBC, Consumables & Hardlines, Meijer

Charlie D’Amour, Executive Chairman, Big Y Foods

Ryan Draude, Head of Loyalty, Giant Food

Zachary Lane, Director of Retail Systems, Fareway Stores

Kevin Miller, Chief Marketing Officer, The Fresh Market

Diana Marshall, Chief Growth Officer, Sam’s Club

Ryan Roberts, Executive Vice President of Perishables, Hy-Vee

Rachel Shemirani, Vice President, Barons Markets

We at Progressive Grocer will depend on guidance from our new board to help us navigate the issues of the day in grocery retail. But that doesn’t mean we just want to hear from our new board. We want to hear from you. Let us know what you think about the Kroger-Albertsons deal, and all the other pressing issues of the day in grocery, and how we can do better in shining a light on them.

Please contact me at [email protected].