McLane Names New President/CEO

Supply-chain services company McLane Co. has appointed Tony Frankenberger president and CEO, effective Aug. 28, upon the retirement of Grady Rosier, who has headed the company for the past 25 years.

During Rosier’s more than 36 years at McLane, the company has seen significant market share growth and substantial annual revenue increases from under $6 billion to $50 billion-plus. Its grocery division grew from convenience stores to other channels, among them drug stores, mass-market retailers, warehouse clubs, value stores, supermarkets and alcoholic beverage distribution. Rosier played a key role in the sale of McLane from Walmart to Berkshire Hathaway in 2003, and he led the charge for a new foodservice division for QSR, fast-casual and casual restaurants that swiftly became one of the largest in the industry. He has also been a dedicated supporter of such charitable organizations as Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and United Way.

“McLane is not just a company to me,” said Rosier. “It has been my passion, and the people at McLane are my family.”

Before joining McLane, Rosier spent more than a decade in various executive roles in the convenience channel, He also served for six years in the U.S. Marine Corps, and was in the reserves for several more. Rosier was inducted into the Texas Business Hall of Fame in 2015.