Marketing_CPG_Brands_at_the_Algorithmic_Crossroads

For decades, consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands have mastered the art of marketing, making everyday moments special by understanding two fundamental principles: brands must be easy to recall and find, and advertising is most effective when it reaches large audiences who know that others have seen it too. But in today’s media landscape, the rules for achieving that reach have changed.

We’re now at a crossroads. Algorithms are rewriting the marketing playbook. Nearly 60% of global advertising investments are already influenced by algorithms, and that figure is set to reach 79% by 2027. CPG brands must adapt quickly to thrive in this new Algorithmic Era—an era in which AI-driven algorithms dictate who sees what, when, and how often.

The Evolution of Shared Scale