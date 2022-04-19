Lunds & Byerlys Launches Shelf-Scanning Tech

Through a partnership with automated shelf intelligence company Pensa Systems, Lunds & Byerlys is deploying industry-first shelf-scanning technology at all of its locations. Pensa’s patented computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) solution will be used to scan all products and categories in the stores, then give real-time analysis of out-of-stocks and other inventory conditions.

Gaining access to out-of-stock and other shelf metrics will allow Lunds & Byerlys to offer a more seamless omnichannel experience, more worker efficiencies and increased sales via improved in-stock levels, according to Pensa. Store workers will use Pensa’s app on Zebra devices to scan each aisle within seconds, with AI capturing and analyzing video streams to flag out-of-stocks and, over time, improve demand forecasting.

“For more than three generations, we’ve been committed to exceptionally high standards in everything we do – extraordinary food, passionate employees with expertise, and ultimately, an exceptional customer experience,” said Curtis Funk, SVP of merchandising at Edina, Minn.-based Lunds & Byerlys. “We’re excited to deploy Pensa’s innovative shelf intelligence solution throughout our stores so that we can ensure that when our customers walk down our aisles, the products they love are on the shelf.”

The tech solution will also give consumer packaged goods companies access to shelf metrics that can help them optimize planogram compliance, and also improve forecast demand and merchandising effectiveness.

“We’re very excited to partner with Lunds & Byerlys, a premier grocery brand, to provide a highly accurate and near-real time view of what’s actually on store shelves, right now,” said Richard Schwartz, president and CEO of Austin, Texas-based Pensa Systems. “With Pensa, both brands and retailers can take a constant pulse, at scale, of store shelf and retail channel performance, bringing the physical store shelf online for the next age of retail."