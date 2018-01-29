Local Retailers Stand to Score From Big Game: Valassis

Almost three quarters (73 percent) of this year’s Big Game party hosts expect to spend more than $50 on food and supplies, providing a lucrative market for local businesses, including grocers, according to a survey by Livonia, Mich.-based Valassis. In 2017, consumers spent $14.1 billion on items related to the Big Game, including food, beverages and apparel, and TV viewers in 53.6 million households watched the event.

The media delivery company’s research revealed that that small, local business have a chance to capture a considerable portion of Big Game shoppers versus larger stores. In fact, 43 percent of consumers said they would shop mainly at local retailers and grocers, compared with 33 percent, who will do their shopping at chain outlets, and more than half (52 percent) are only willing to travel under 4 miles for their purchases.

“Shopping around Sunday’s Big Game presents a valuable opportunity for restaurants and retailers of all sizes to boost sales and start the New Year strong,” said Valassis Chief Marketing Officer Curtis Tingle. “Based on our findings, small, local businesses should expect to see the biggest gains as consumers value convenience and proximity above all else when it comes to hosting parties for this event.” “This is an important time for small businesses … to be top of mind with local consumers, added Steve Hauber, President, Valassis Local Solutions. “Those making a concerted effort to reach shoppers with hyper-local marketing can expect to see a greater impact on sales as game-day consumers prefer to order out and pick up food close to home.”

Among the additional insights from the survey:

Businesses should up their marketing game as the big day nears: A majority of consumers (69 percent) will wrap up their purchases just a day or two before, or even the day of, the Big Game, and nearly one-third (30 percent) will start shopping at least a week prior.

In-store is where it’s at: 75 percent of consumers will buy their Big Game groceries and supplies in-store, compared with 15 percent who’ll do so both in-store and online, and 10 percent who’ll shop only online. Also, one-third of consumers plan to check in-store circulars for deals and coupons, the most popular method chosen – proof of how traditional print advertising efforts are still effective despite digital’s inroads.

Big spenders expect big savings: Nearly one-third (30 percent) of shoppers expect to save more than $15 on their total Big Game party purchases via deals, coupons and relevant offers.

Using Google Consumer Surveys, Valassis polled more than 1,000 U.S. consumers in January who intend to hold a party for the Big Game this year on their preparation and shopping plans.

For additional information on Big Game spending patterns, see the National Retail Federation’s annual survey results.