Leveraging Certifications to Build Trust With Consumers

Consumers are more engaged in the food industry now than they have ever been before, and brands and retailers alike are seeking to build greater loyalty with these educated, savvy shoppers via trust and transparency.

What’s more, consumers are more frequently demanding that their food be ethically sourced and produced in humane , sustainable ways. Many retailers and brands have come to rely on certifications such as Certified Humane and Non-GMO Project Verified to address these demands. These third-party certifications not only allow shoppers to feel as though they can trust the brands they're buying, but also direct them to third-party resources that ultimately define and verify their standards for producing food.

With these certifiers providing resources like websites, educational materials and copies of their standards, the guidelines are clearly defined and readily accessible, which lends transparency. This is especially important today because consumers are no longer taking the claims made about their food at face value. Rather, they're looking for justification and validation. This heightened pressure on the food industry has encouraged many retailers to require that the animal products – both private label and branded – on grocery shelves carry third-party certifications.

In the quest for loyalty, it's important to carefully consider which certifications and logos are most relevant and impactful to consumers.