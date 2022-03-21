Laird Superfood Appoints SVP of Sales

Plant-based company Laird Superfood, Inc. has named Daryl Moore as its new SVP of sales. He brings more than 30 years of experience in the CPG food and beverage industry to his new role with the company that was co-founded by acclaimed surfer Laird Hamilton.

Moore’s background includes leadership positions with CPGs and brands such as Bulletproof Nutrition, La Brea Bakery/ARYZTA and Performance Kitchen. He also held several positions at Starbucks Coffee Co. and received that company’s President’s Award for Food Program Innovations.

At Laird Superfood, he is tasked with leading strategy and growth for the sales group. He will help guide national expansion across wholesale channels.

“We are delighted to have Daryl at the helm of our Laird Superfood Sales team,” said Jason Vieth, Laird Superfood’s president and CEO. “His deep experience and understanding of the nuances that come with the CPG landscape, along with his fresh perspective will allow us to reach even more consumers with our products and continue to innovate in the wellness space.”

Like Moore, Vieth is a new leader. He joined Laird as president and CEO in January, replacing the retiring Paul Hodge, Jr. Vieth previously served as EVP at Sovos Brands and SVP at WhiteWave Foods.

Fourth quarter net sales at Laird were pegged at $9.4 million, up 29% from the previous year. The company estimates that its full year net sales for 2021 reached $36.8 million, a 43% hike over the FY2020. For 2022, Laird projects net sales to land between $41 million and $44 million.