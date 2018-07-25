Kroger Seeks to Redefine Male Grooming Experience

Kroger is making male grooming part of its Restock Kroger strategy: The grocer has launched a line of premium shaving and grooming products under the Bromley’s For Men brand as part of its Our Brands program.

The collection comprises razors and replaceable blades, shaving accessories, and skin care products, all offered at a more affordable price. Razor options include three interchangeable cartridges: Smooth Operator 7-Blade, Keepin’ it Trimmed 5-Blade and Single Stroke 3-Blade.

Other products include:

A pre-shave prep wash exfoliator

A charcoal-infused daily cleanser

A “velvety” shave cream

A post-shave balm

A daily moisturizing lotion with SPF 15

The line was developed through a partnership between Kroger’s private label team and skin care experts. The products are intended to help redefine the customer experience, and can be purchased both in-store and online.

"Bromley's For Men offers a complete, customizable grooming experience, because Kroger knows it shouldn't be complicated or expensive," said Robert Clark, SVP of merchandising, who added that the line is “simple, affordable and accessible,” and will “disrupt the men’s shaving and grooming category.”

Bromley's aims to help build on the success of Kroger's Our Brands program, which achieved its highest-ever unit share and reached $20.9 billion in total sales in 2017.

This marks another partnership to create destination-style premium private label products for Kroger. Earlier this month, it revealed the impending launch of a new apparel brand, Dip, for which it joined forces with fashion designer Joe Mimran, the name behind the iconic Club Monaco, Joe Fresh and Pink Tartan apparel brands.

Cincinnati-based Kroger operates 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names and a seamless, digital shopping platform. The company is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.