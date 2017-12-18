Kroger Rolls Out ClickList to 1,000th Store

Kroger has rolled out its ClickList click-and-collect grocery shopping service at its 1,000th location while introducing a more integrated and seamless digital experience with the service.

The new milestone location, in Milford, Ohio, resides near the company’s Cincinnati headquarters, and follows “tremendous growth and accelerated customer adoption” nationwide over the past three years. The first ClickList store started offering the service in November 2014 in Liberty Township, Ohio. Last November, Kroger celebrated its 500th ClickList location, which opened in Delhi, Ohio.

"This … is a testament to the impact of our digital shopping platform as well as the consistent and rewarding experience delivered to our customers by our talented store associates," said Yael Cosset, Kroger's chief digital officer. "Next year, we plan to expand our seamless service to more markets, ultimately making this convenient shopping experience available to every one of the 60 million families who shop with us annually."

ClickList’s new experience focuses on providing Kroger customers with quicker, easier access to relevant products, recipes, digital coupons, shopping lists and weekly ads, all connected through an easy-to-use, fully integrated ClickList experience. It continues Kroger’s Restock Kroger plan to bring online and offline together through digital innovation, further redefining the food and grocery customer experience, one of the program's four pillars.

“Our customers tell us they want multiple ways to shop," Cosset said. "We are committed to leveraging a combination of insights from 84.51˚, advanced technology and our digital platform to give our customers the ability to shop when and how they want to make their lives easier."

In October, Kroger first unveiled the Restock Kroger Plan, which chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said “builds on our strengths and strategically repositions Kroger to accelerate our customer-centered efforts in order to create shareholder value.” In addition to redefining the food and grocery customer experience, drivers include expanding partnerships to create customer value, developing talent and living Kroger’s promise.