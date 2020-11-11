Kroger, Publix Bring Back Purchase Limits

Grocers across the country are re-imposing purchase limits on some items as consumers have begun stockpiling groceries again due to the surging pandemic.

According to FOX Business, Kroger is putting limits on bath tissue, paper towels, disinfecting wipes and hand soap.

“To ensure all customers have access to what they need, we’ve proactively and temporarily set purchase limits to two per customer on certain products,” a Kroger spokesperson told FOX Business. The limits will apply in-store, as well as to e-commerce orders.

Last week, Publix implemented customer purchase limits on paper towels and bath tissue due to much higher customer demand. Harris Teeter is putting limit signs on certain items in its cleaning section. “We’ll continue to monitor the situation, and if we see a need, we may re-introduce limits to other items,” a Harris Teeter spokesperson told Fox Business.

San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B is imposing purchasing limits on certain grocery products, including what seems to be the most coveted item during the pandemic: toilet paper.

On October 31, H-E-B announced that stores in Central Texas, as well as the San Antonio, Gulf Coast, and border regions, will limit shoppers to purchasing two bath tissue items per shopping trip/transaction.

According to H-E-B, “limits are a proven way to stabilize the supply chain. We utilize this temporary tool to prevent supply disruption, which could impact availability.” The grocer also noted H-E-B stores are in “strong supply” of these limited-purchase products and stores continue to restock products daily.

The industry-wide decisions to roll back the number of items consumers can purchase comes as coronavirus infections top 10 million across the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.