Kroger Promotes Ken DeLuca to MI Division President

The Kroger Co. has appointed Ken DeLuca to the position of president of the Michigan division. Formerly the VP of operations for the Dillons division, DeLuca succeeds Scott Hays, who became president of the Cincinnati/Dayton division earlier this month.

“In his 30 years with the company, Ken has shown not only an aptitude for running a grocery business, but also a passion for connecting with our customers and our associates and creating an uplifting shopping experience in our stores,” said Rodney McMullen, chairman and CEO of Cincinnati-based Kroger. “He is ready to lead our Michigan division to continued success, as we work together to deliver on our Restock Kroger plan.”

In 1988, DeLuca began his Kroger career in the Michigan division as a store clerk. Two years later, after graduating from college, he was accepted into Kroger’s management training program and went on to hold various leadership roles in the division, among them store manager, grocery coordinator, category management, labor relations manager, human resources director and operations district manager.

In 2004, he moved to the Columbus division as operations district manager, and the following year became retail operations VP for the Dillons division. DeLuca was subsequently promoted to VP of merchandising in 2008 and VP of operations earlier this year.

Kroger operates 2,800 retail food stores under various banners. The company was No. 2 in Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.