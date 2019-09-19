Kroger Piles on the Celebs for Annual Wellness Event

Kroger is promising to help Americans kick-start their journey tn a healthy lifestyle with its celebrity-packed second Wellness Your Way Festival.

The star-studded event this year will feature music star Jewel, exercise maven Jillian Michaels, and a slew of food and nutrition experts sharing tips for healthy living.

The three-day festival, which includes everything from working out with celebrity fitness experts and listening to inspirational speakers to gathering cooking tips from world-renowned chefs, will be held Oct. 11-13 at the Duke Energy Convention Center in Kroger's hometown of Cincinnati.

The event will also feature educational sessions, panel discussions, musical performances, live cooking demonstrations and fitness programs, a consumer food expo, kid-friendly activities, and interactive stations to test new health-and-wellness technology.

The 2019 event includes a celebrity-charged lineup of health-and-wellness experts, including appearances from:

Jewel, multiplatinum singer-songwriter, actress, bestselling author and Wellness Your Way Festival co-founder

Perez Hilton, social media mogul

Shanicia Boswell, Black Mom's blog founder

Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott, Tone It Up co-founders

Kaisa Keranen, KaisaFit founder

Ron 'Boss' Everline, JustTrain founder

Don-a-Matrix, celebrity trainer and Bodyarmor partner

Da Rulk, functional fitness guru

Tony Horton, P90X founder

Jen Widerstrom, television star and Laura's Lean partner

Debbie Matenopolous, co-host of The Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family"

Joy Bauer, MS, RDN, bestselling author and celebrity health and nutrition expert

Stuart O'Keeffe, Food Network chef and author of The Quick Six Fix

Jewel's Never Broken Foundation, the official charity of the Wellness Your Way Festival, will host the Jewel Never Broken Lounge and a series of mental health discussions on emotional intelligence and mindfulness, including the popular 2018 panel discussion "Suicide to Smiles."

Other event highlights include:

Bee-U-Tique Expo (Oct. 11): The Queen Bee Half Marathon's annual expo will be held inside the Wellness Your Way Festival, serving as the dedicated pickup location for participant bibs, shirts and race merchandise. In partnership with the Queen Bee, registered race participants receive free festival admission all weekend.

The Queen Bee Half Marathon's annual expo will be held inside the Wellness Your Way Festival, serving as the dedicated pickup location for participant bibs, shirts and race merchandise. In partnership with the Queen Bee, registered race participants receive free festival admission all weekend. The Opening Act competition (Oct. 11): The festival's new musical competition invites undiscovered artists to take the stage for a live performance judged by a panel of experts, including Jewel and a Creative Artists Agency talent scout. The winning act will perform at the Wellness Your Way community concert on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The festival's new musical competition invites undiscovered artists to take the stage for a live performance judged by a panel of experts, including Jewel and a Creative Artists Agency talent scout. The winning act will perform at the Wellness Your Way community concert on Saturday, Oct. 12. Grouplove Community Concert (Oct. 12): In collaboration with BLINK and Corporex, the Wellness Your Way Festival will host a free community concert featuring Grouplove, Willie Jones Jr. and Redfoo. Illuminated by Artswave, BLINK is one of the largest light, art and projection events in the nation. The city-wide event will feature large-scale projection mapping, murals by international artists, interactive light sculptures and diverse entertainment.

The Wellness Your Way Festival has partnered with the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati as the official Festival Volunteer Partner for the second annual event. All volunteers will get a one-month guest pass to the YMCA and free festival attendance for the weekend.

Single-day festival passes start at $10 online. Three-day festival passes are $25 and include access to all events within the convention center. Admission is free for children 12 and under.

Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve customers through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under various banners. The company is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.