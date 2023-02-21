Kroger NASCAR Partnership Wins at Daytona 500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has won the Daytona 500 driving for JTG Daugherty Racing, which is sponsored by The Kroger Co. The No. 47 Kroger/Cottonelle Camaro ZL1 driver snatched the coveted victory over the weekend during the NASCAR Cup Series at Florida’s Daytona International Speedway.

JTG Daugherty Racing’s team revealed its full slate of sponsorship partners earlier this month. The 2023 Kroger Racing partnership includes rotating the grocery company’s store banners, including Kroger, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Fry’s Food Stores, Mariano’s, Ralphs and Smith’s, on the No. 47 race car.

“We are humbled to share the news about our esteemed Kroger Racing partner lineup,” said Paul Zindrick, VP of corporate partnerships at Harrisburg, N.C.-based JTG Daugherty Racing, earlier in the month. “At the top of the pyramid is Kroger, because we could not do this without their unwavering support. Together we have built a best-in-class program that provides a positive ROI to our new and existing partners.”

Irving, Texas-based Kimberly-Clark is one of Kroger’s vendor partners. Its Cottonelle toilet paper brand is now a Daytona 500 winner after Stenhouse’s win. On the No. 47 Chevy, Kroger and Cottonnelle both had their branding on the hood of the car, while Cottonnelle wasalso on the side. Stenhouse had Kroger on his firesuit, and the crew members had a Cottonelle logo around their posteriors of their firesuits to play off of the fact that it’s toilet paper. Other partners of the Kroger Racing program this year include Bimbo Bakeries, Coca-Cola, General Mills, Kraft, Colgate-Palmolive, Dreyer’s Ice Cream, Blue Buffalo, Upfield, Riviana, Sunny Delight, TreeTop, Conagra Brands, Hershey’s and NOS Energy Drink.

According to Bob Pockrass of FOXSPORTS.com, Kroger “leverages the sponsorship by asking vendors to contribute for better space and promotion in stores.”

Kroger has been the anchor partner of JTG Daugherty Racing since the 2010 season.

Stenhouse’s recent win was his third in the Cup Series and the first since he took the checkered flag in the Daytona summer race in 2017. He has sponsor obligations and store appearances for various Kroger banners.

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.