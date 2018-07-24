Kroger Names Keith Dailey VP of Corporate Affairs

The Kroger Co. has promoted Keith Dailey, most recently its senior director of corporate affairs, to the position of VP of corporate affairs, effective July 24. Dailey will continue to report to Group VP of Corporate Affairs Jessica Adelman.

Having joined Cincinnati-based Kroger from the Ohio Governor’s office in 2011 as director of external corporate communications, in which capacity he oversaw media relations, Dailey became senior director of external affairs in 2016, taking on broader responsibility for corporate communications and government relations. Last year, he was appointed senior director of corporate affairs to reflect added responsibility for associate communications and engagement.

In his new role, Dailey leads Kroger’s license-to-operate practice, which includes public policy development, government relations and advocacy, and industry association strategy and relations, in addition to other key stakeholder relations with special-interest groups. He additionally heads a newly integrated communications team including associate engagement, labor and benefits communications, as well as external communications, which encompasses national media relations, all of Kroger’s financial communications, issues and crisis management, and executive communications.

Dailey’s corporate affairs work has included being a key architect of Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan, as well as a member of the core team to manage benchmarking, narrative development and awareness for the Restock Kroger initiative.

Kroger ranked second on Progressive Grocer’s Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.