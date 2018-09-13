Kroger Mid-Atlantic Associates Ratify New Contract

Associates working at 22 Kroger Mid-Atlantic division stores have ratified a new labor agreement with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 400.

The associates, who work at locations in the division's Richmond and Hampton Roads market, came to an agreement where the grocer will raise starting hourly wages to $9.50 for part-time associates and $10 for full-time associates. After one year of service, the wages will increase 50 cents for part-time and $1 for full-time workers. This is in addition to overall wage rate increases; high-quality, affordable health care benefits and contributions to a pension fund to support associates in retirement.

This agreement covers more than 3,200 associates in the Richmond, Hampton Roads, Virginia Beach and Norfolk areas.

"Kroger is a place where you can come for a job and stay for a career. A key driver of Restock Kroger is talent development and we are committed to investing in associates," said Tim Massa, Kroger's chief people officer. "Kroger Mid-Atlantic in Richmond and Hampton Roads is one of several Kroger markets across the country experiencing significant wage increases."

Added Jerry Clontz, president of the Mid-Atlantic division: "We are pleased to reach an agreement that is good for our associates. This new contract provides significant wage increases, maintains affordable Kroger-sponsored health care and continued investments in our associates' pension fund for their retirement. I appreciate our associates for supporting this agreement and for the excellent service they provide our customers every day."

According to Local 400, other agreements include:

Annual bonuses for the most experienced associates

Premium pay for select positions in the store

Maintaining affordable healthcare and retirement benefits

The contract agreement was made Aug. 17, and voting took place Sept. 11.

Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. operates 2,800 retail food stores under various banner names, with 109 in its Mid-Atlantic division, which covers Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio. The Cincinnati-based grocer is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer's 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.