Kroger Goes Mobile With New USO Food Kitchens

The Kroger Co. has partnered with the United Service Organizations (USO) to roll out two mobile food kitchens that will feed military members supporting natural disaster relief, serving in remote locations or partaking in basic training.

The new mobile food kitchens are being brought online during Military Appreciation Month, and will be stationed in Kansas City, Kan., to serve the Midwest, and also in Salt Lake City, serving the West Coast. The first USO Mobile Food Kitchen sponsored by Kroger was introduced last year and is based in Atlanta. That kitchen supported National Guard troops deployed to the Southeast to provide aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian last September.

"These mobile food kitchens provide a taste of home and feed the spirit of those who serve our country," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "We are proud to support our troops through Kroger's longstanding collaboration with the USO and give back to the military members and families who have sacrificed so greatly for our freedom."

As part of the launch of the Midwest USO Mobile Food Kitchen, more than 100 Kroger associates put together thousands of care packages that the USO will distribute to deployed military service members. Kroger has contributed more than $41 million to the USO through corporate funds and customer donations throughout the years.

"Kroger is making a real difference for America's service members, from forward deployed bases to the kitchen tables of military families," said Brian Cowart, USO chief development and marketing officer.

In November, Kroger held a virtual career fair to make it easier and more convenient for veterans and their families to learn about career opportunities with the Kroger Family of Cos. and participate in one-on-one conversations about recruitment and hiring.

