Kroger Expands Home, Baby Offerings With Bed Bath & Beyond Partnership

Through a collaboration with Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. that was first announced last November, The Kroger Co. is now revealing an e-commerce experience that spans home and baby products. The collection includes several thousand items from Bed Bath & Beyond and its subsidiary buybuy BABY and is now available at Kroger.com.

"When our customers think of food, they think of Kroger," said Stuart Aitken, Kroger's SVP and chief merchant and marketing officer. "And we're more than just food.

“This collaboration expands our e-commerce selection, enabling our customers to send a new homeowner a beautiful cheese board and the cheese that goes with it," continued Aitken. "Or they can send new parents a stroller alongside diapers and a Home Chef meal – all in one digital transaction, saving our customers time and providing a positive shopping and gifting experience."

The online experience is made possible by Kroger’s Ship marketplace and is divided into easily shoppable categories that include both national brands and Bed Bath & Beyond’s private label brands. Buybuy BABY products range from an electric nasal aspirator to a convertible car seat, while Bed Bath & Beyond’s offerings include a cast iron skillet, cotton bath towel and robot vacuum.

A branded shop-in-shop pilot is expected to enter select Kroger stores later this year.

"We are very pleased to expand our customer base through the extensive reach of Kroger, the largest grocer in the U.S.," said John Hartmann, COO of Bed Bath & Beyond and president of Garden City, N.Y.-based buybuy BABY. "With our authoritative line of products for every room of the home, including our exclusive Owned Brands, and leading line of items that help welcome moms and dads to parenthood, we are excited to provide Kroger shoppers with a compelling one-stop shopping experience."

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.