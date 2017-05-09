Kroger Clinches Dallas Union Deal

Associates working at stores in The Kroger Co.’s Dallas division have overwhelmingly ratified a new labor agreement with United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Union Local 1000.

The contract, which covers 11,000 associates working at 105 stores in the Dallas/Fort Worth and East Texas areas, was approved by 93 percent of the union’s voting members, according to Ricky Burris, president of UFCW Local 1000.

"We are pleased to reach an agreement that is good for our associates. This new contract provides good pay increases, affordable health care and financial support from the company to our associates' pension fund to support their retirement," said Dana Zurcher, president of Kroger's Dallas division. "This agreement comes after thoughtful and productive work by both the company and union bargaining committees. I want to thank our associates for supporting this agreement and for the excellent service they provide to our customers every day."

'Substantial' Wages, Benefit Protection

According to Local 1000, the new contract includes “substantial” wage increases over 36 months; protection of health insurance benefits for employees, spouses and children, including for fuel clerks; protection of retirement benefits; and improved contract language on grievances, progressive discipline, overnight premium, educational leave, personal holidays, transfers, minimum hours, shop stewards, discrimination and new-hire orientations.

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs 443,000 associates in 2,792 retail food stores under a variety of local banner names in 35 states and the District of Columbia.



