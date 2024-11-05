King’s Hawaiian® Soft Pretzel Bites: Already A Sweet Success

Early sales performance* has shown that because Pretzel Bites pair so well with other items, they are driving bigger basket sizes on average for those buying them, with about a 16% increase in spend per trip. Initial data also shows that nearly 50% of Pretzel Bites buyers are new to the King’s Hawaiian brand, with many shoppers also being new to the category.

“While it’s still early, we know from extensive internal testing that the product has a high repeat purchase rate, so our focus is supporting trial-driving activities throughout the year to grow our awareness, especially leading up to the Big Game. We’ve also seen initial velocities average two to three times those of our closest competitor in the soft-pretzel snacking category,” says King’s Hawaiian CMO Raouf Moussa.

To drive consumer awareness of Pretzel Bites, King’s Hawaiian rolled out a robust national sampling tour as well as significant omnichannel and in-store retail support. It plans to go big with media support leading into the holidays through the weeks leading up to the Big Game. Impactful TV commercials featuring Peyton and Eli Manning will continue to air, letting consumers know about Original Hawaiian Sweet Soft Pretzel Bites and encouraging them to stock up for their game-watch parties. Exciting partnerships with other popular national brands are also planned to provide shoppers with easy and delicious snacking solutions.

King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bites are available at national and regional retailers across the country (10.2-ounce package, MSRP $7.99-$8.99).

For more information, please reach out to your Irresistible Foods Group representative.