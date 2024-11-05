King’s Hawaiian® Soft Pretzel Bites: Already A Sweet Success
For 75 years, King’s Hawaiian has delighted consumers with its soft, sweet Hawaiian bread, buns and rolls. Now the company has moved beyond side and center-of-plate options with the national launch of Original Hawaiian Sweet Soft Pretzel Bites — its first foray into the growing and ever-evolving snack category.
As a family-owned company, King’s Hawaiian is solely focused on creating products it is confident will delight consumers and retailers alike. With an incredibly high net promoter score compared with other large CPG brands, it is well positioned to drive incremental sales for the bakery/deli department with this irresistible entrant into the snacking category.
The three-year journey to perfect Pretzel Bites was worth the wait to bring a new and completely irresistible product to market. Since launch, grocers have expressed their excitement about this new item by proactively putting Pretzel Bites in secondary placements around the store, alongside complementary items like cheese dips, beer and other condiments, often incorporating them into perimeter displays.
*Source: Numerator Insights Lapsed Repeat New – Total Pretzels, L26W ending 08/11/2024 vs. PP.