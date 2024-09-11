 Skip to main content
King’s Hawaiian® Launches Irresistible Original Hawaiian Sweet Soft Pretzel Bites

9/11/2024

“Prior to our national launch, we saw tremendous results in our test marketings, giving us the confidence that we have created an irresistible product that consumers nationwide will love and enjoy with their families and friends.” – Raouf Moussa, VP - Sales and Omnichannel Marketing, Irresistible Foods Group

After nearly 75 years, KING’S HAWAIIAN® has become an established and beloved household brand known for irresistibly soft and sweet Hawaiian bread, buns and rolls. With the launch of new Original Hawaiian Sweet Soft Pretzel Bites, the portfolio has expanded into snacking occasions, offering consumers an entirely new way to enjoy their favorite sweet bread and giving retailers a craveable reason to take a bite out of the snacking category. These pre-salted Pretzel Bites combine the sweet and soft texture consumers love about King’s Hawaiian products with the deliciously classic savory and salty pretzel taste. 

According to the "2023 Mintel Snack Foods U.S. Report," snacking is a $109 billion U.S. category, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down.  With Millennial and Gen Z consumers snacking multiple times a day and driven by the desire to find a convenient snack that satisfies a craving, King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bites are poised for success, building off existing consumer love for core items.

It’s not just consumers that King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bites are already winning over; retailers are thrilled to provide shoppers with an exciting new addition to their deli/bakery departments. Pretzel Bites drive increased basket ring, a high repeat purchase rate, and strong velocity based on test market success.  Part of what makes these bites so unique are the convenience, shareability, and versatility factors.  Pretzel Bites offer an easy snack to enjoy straight out of the container or dipped in a favorite sweet or savory sauce.

Pretzel Bites will be supported with a robust marketing and media plan to help drive awareness and encourage trial. King’s Hawaiian is working closely with retailers to execute sampling events with integrated in-store programs and media campaigns. In addition, the excitement and hype will continue to build with PR buzz and foodservice partnerships.  From August through spring 2025, the King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bites Sampling Tour will hit the streets, during which consumers from Los Angeles to New York will experience the irresistible flavor at NASCAR® races, football tailgates and regional festivals in key markets. 

King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bites are available at national and regional retailers across the country (10.2-ounce package, MSRP $7.99-$8.99).

