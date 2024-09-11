King’s Hawaiian® Launches Irresistible Original Hawaiian Sweet Soft Pretzel Bites

“Prior to our national launch, we saw tremendous results in our test marketings, giving us the confidence that we have created an irresistible product that consumers nationwide will love and enjoy with their families and friends.” – Raouf Moussa, VP - Sales and Omnichannel Marketing, Irresistible Foods Group

After nearly 75 years, KING’S HAWAIIAN® has become an established and beloved household brand known for irresistibly soft and sweet Hawaiian bread, buns and rolls. With the launch of new Original Hawaiian Sweet Soft Pretzel Bites, the portfolio has expanded into snacking occasions, offering consumers an entirely new way to enjoy their favorite sweet bread and giving retailers a craveable reason to take a bite out of the snacking category. These pre-salted Pretzel Bites combine the sweet and soft texture consumers love about King’s Hawaiian products with the deliciously classic savory and salty pretzel taste.

According to the "2023 Mintel Snack Foods U.S. Report," snacking is a $109 billion U.S. category, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. With Millennial and Gen Z consumers snacking multiple times a day and driven by the desire to find a convenient snack that satisfies a craving, King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bites are poised for success, building off existing consumer love for core items.