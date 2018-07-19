King Kullen Promotes 5

King Kullen Grocery Co. Inc. has promoted five longtime employees. They are as follows:

Richard Conger is now VP perishables, reporting to Co-President Brian Cullen. Having joined King Kullen in 1999, Conger was previously director of produce/meat/seafood and deli.

Tracey Cullen is now VP marketing, reporting to SVP, Chief Merchandising Officer Joseph W. Brown. Cullen joined the company in 2010 and was previously director of pricing and social media. In her new position.

Robert Jandovitz has been promoted to VP human resources, reporting to Co-President J. Donald Kennedy from his previous role of director of human resources.

James Leary has been promoted to VP and controller — operations, also reporting to Kennedy. His previous role was director of accounts payable.

Elizabeth Ostrove has taken on the role of VP and controller — finance, again reporting to Kennedy. She was previously director of accounting.

Based in Bethpage, N.Y., and recognized by the Smithsonian Institution as America’s first supermarket, King Kullen, which was founded in 1930, operates 32 supermarkets and five Wild by Nature stores in New York’s Nassau and Suffolk counties.