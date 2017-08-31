Jet.com Fresh Delivery: Strong Value, Little Reason to Reuse

Jet.com's delivery service for fresh food strongly appeals to consumers, but their chances of reusing it leave something to be desired, according to new research from Field Agent, a Fayetteville, Ark.-based market research firm.

The qualitative and exploratory report – which seeks to understand the in-the-moment experiences of 21 people who use the Hoboken, N.J.-based, Walmart-owned service – shows that, for the most part, customers of Jet's fresh delivery find a value proposition in the service, with ratings and qualitative responses hinting at the service as being convenient, fast, fresh, accurate and easy to use, with one or two exceptions overall. For instance, 76 percent rated the availability of specific items good or very good, while 86 percent and 81 percent said the same about locating specific items and website navigability, respectively.

“It's easy to use,” one respondent said. “The website is so easy to navigate; your order is done quickly. I like how everything is packed so well that even if I wasn't home, it would have lasted four hours until I arrived.” One other respondent reported that, to her delight, her order arrived a day early.

However, participants' intentions to repeat use of the service were somewhat lackluster: 37 percent said they'd completely or very likely use it again, while 37 percent were only moderately likely to reuse it, and 26 percent were not very or at all likely.

Similarly, while 12 users used only positive words – such as “convenient,” “quality,” “fast” and “fresh” – nine used at least one negative word, showing that amid the positivity, there appear to be some negative feelings that could hinder reuse of the service. For the most part, the negative word associations correlated with what some users – never the majority – said they didn't like elsewhere in the study: the amount of packaging materials, the quality/freshness of produce, and the fees associated with using the service, said Chris Medenwald, Ph.D., marketing manager at Field Agent.