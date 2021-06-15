It’s Not a Washout, as Whole Foods Drops 'Rainy-Day Redo' Promo

Whole Foods Market shoppers can have a sunnier experience this summer with the launch of a new “Rainy-Day Redo” promotion. The natural foods retailer is partnering with The Weather Channel to offer a limited number of giveaways if it rains in more than half of the continental United States during a given weekend.

With a drought affecting much of the country right now, many consumers are already keeping their eye on the sky. From June 21 through August 9, social media followers can keep an eye on Whole Foods’ Instagram page to watch a Monday morning weather recap with The Weather Channel meteorologist Stephanie Abrams; if rain blanketed 50% of the United States the prior weekend, select prize packages, such as grilling gear and store brand snacks, will be available until 11:59 p.m. EDT that day at WFMRainyDayRedo.com. Prizes are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The Rainy-Day Redo program was designed to keep summer on with giveaways, prizes and seasonal treats. Rainy days don’t stand a chance in dampening the fun,” said Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, chief marketing officer of Whole Foods Market.

The first national certified-organic grocer, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The grocer is No. 26 on The PG 100 list, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on PG’s list.