It Is The Grocery Channel’s Turn To Spark Sales With Gesturetek

GestureTek is a trailblazer in bringing interactive display technology to major companies around the globe, from Target and Gap to Procter & Gamble and Kraft Foods. Its engaging interactive wall and floor advertising displays produce validated positive results across hundreds of industries.

Now is the grocery sector’s time, said GestureTek CEO and co-founder Vincent John Vincent in an interview with Progressive Grocer.

Tell us about GestureTek and its track record across myriad industries.

Vincent John Vincent: GestureTek is the name given to a process by which consumers effortlessly interact with audio-visual displays through hand and body movements (“gestures”). Consumers can do this deliberately, or the system can do it automatically, to capture the consumer’s attention. For example, GestureTek’s visual projections on floors, or walls or screens react to consumers simply passing by.

The GestureTek unit creates a unique series of experiences for consumers through visual projections, typically beamed from the ceiling. We invented this and were awarded over 60 patents over the years. We have created thousands of installations in diverse public settings like theme parks, museums, airports, malls, hospitals, non-grocery retailers and even for NASA.

GestureTek is now looking at pilot project opportunities in the grocery sector specifically. We see so much opportunity wasted in grocery stores because of all the unused floor space. To us, that floor space is a huge, beautiful canvas!

We can design fabulous next-generation consumer engagement for our brand partners, and we can help grocery stores boost their revenue at the same time. Even in GestureTek’s early days, Nielsen/Arbitron determined that use of our system generated positive behavior by consumers. We have always known that GestureTek raises the bar in consumer engagement.