It Is The Grocery Channel’s Turn To Spark Sales With Gesturetek
How do you see the grocery industry benefitting from your technology?
VJV: We have a revenue-sharing model for the grocery stores. For the retailer, it’s pure profit. Grocers receive money on a recurring basis that they did not have before. GestureTek pays all the costs of installation and maintenance of our systems, and GestureTek shares with the store a fee that consumer product brands pay to use the service.
Also, grocery stores benefit from other information uses that GestureTek can be applied toward, such as reminding shoppers of specials or other messages. GestureTek adds a modern “cool factor” to the store setting.
Consumers today are seeking “experiences” that make them want to return to that destination. The public has become accustomed to the concept of “interacting” with digital hardware/software and things continue moving in this direction.
Grocery stores have been missing a positive opportunity in this regard. GestureTek can help with that.
How can retailers and brands get involved with GestureTek?
VJV: Easy — drop me an e-mail at [email protected] or call (416) 340-9290, Ext. 1001. My colleagues and I will start to fill you in regarding options that could be tested in appropriate settings. Contact is equally welcome from both the grocery sector and consumer product companies. The creative opportunities are endless. We don’t run out of ideas at GestureTek.
GestureTek can be as helpful to small brands who need to boost consumer attention as GestureTek is useful to top brands who want to sustain their primacy. Literally everyone wins with the arrival of GestureTek in supermarkets. The grocery stores see more revenue. The product brands get an additional marketing opportunity in the coveted “in-store” environment, where last minute impulse buying is viable. Even consumers get a shopping experience worth returning for. It’s a winning concept, all around.