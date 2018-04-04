Island Pacific to Close 6 Stores

Island Pacific, a Filipino-focused independent supermarket chain, is closing six stores in California to create greater efficiencies.

The closing stores are in National City, San Jose, American Canyon, Rancho Cucamonga, Chula Vista, and Los Angeles. The remaining 17 stores will continue to operate.

Tiger Capital Group and Great American Group are overseeing the liquidation. It will include a sale on products and offer select fixtures, furnishings and equipment.

Island Pacific opened its first store in 2000 in Panorama City, Calif., to promote Filipino cuisine and products to communities across the United States, and aspire to place it in the world culinary map. It expanded beyond California in 2016, opening stores in Las Vegas and Seattle.

The chain was recently featured in a presentation on retail merchandising best practices at Seafood Expo North America.