International Foodservice Manufacturers Association Names New Leaders

The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) has named new officers and directors to its 2021 Board of Directors.

"The work and commitment of our Board of Directors has been paramount in ensuring IFMA's continued support of our membership with key insights and new resources during a critical and transformative year for the industry," said IFMA President and CEO Larry Oberkfell. "With Hugh Roth as chair of the board, and the thought leadership of our directors and officers, we are excited to continue moving the Association forward—providing unparalleled benefits to our membership and leading foodservice together through 2021 and beyond. The future of IFMA is brighter than ever."

Incoming Chair of the Board Hugh Roth is chief customer and business officer at PepsiCo Foodservice. During his tenure on the IFMA Board, Roth has served as the Chair of the IFMA Education Foundation for two years, promoting the vast career opportunities in foodservice manufacturing to the next generation of leaders. He was honored in 2019 for his work and commitment to the education of the foodservice industry with the William J. Tobin Award. At the IFMA Presidents Conference last month, Roth was presented with the 2020 IFMA Key Person Award for his extraordinary level of activity and commitment to the work of the Association.

"I am truly honored and humbled to receive this award," said Roth during his acceptance speech. "As incoming chair, I'll benefit from and get to build upon the great work of those before me. Combined with the involvement and commitment of hundreds of committee members and channel partners, I look forward to taking IFMA to even greater heights in 2021."

In addition to Roth, the following IFMA Board members will be serving on the Association's Executive Committee:

First Vice-Chair: Herb Ring, National Foodservice Director at The Hershey Company

Vice-Chair: Jamie McKeon, Senior Vice President, Demand Creation at Rich Products Corporation

Vice-Chair: Jim Kinnerk, President at Conagra Foodservice

Treasurer: Ben Wexler, President at Custom Culinary, Inc.

Membership Chair: Teri Trullinger, Vice President Sales at Cargill Foodservice

Education Foundation Chair: Alec Frisch, VP & General Manager Foodservice at Georgia-Pacific

At Large: Paul Edmondson, Commercial Director at P&G Professional Americas

At Large: Joe Cusick, Vice President Foodservice at Mondelēz International

2021 Board Members

Nine new members have also been elected to IFMA's Board of Directors, including:

Rosalyn Emerson, Director of Marketing at Chobani

Heidi Keathley, Vice President Sales & Marketing at Signature Bread

Julie Lim, President of Sales Foodservice at CAULIPOWER, LLC

Art Michaels, Vice President Foodservice at Smithfield Foods

Peter Parthenis, CEO at Grecian Delight | Kronos Foods

Ashley Peeples, President Foodservice at Royal Cup Coffee

Tom Rupkey, Vice President Sales at High Liner Foods Inc.

Mark Schremp, Vice President Food Service Channel at Saputo Dairy

Marisa Stoehr, Vice President Foodservice at FoodStory Brands

IFMA announced that the following board members will continue to serve the association and the industry in 2021:

Luis Andrade, Senior Vice President of Foodservice at Ventura Foods

Tom Bell, Vice President, General Manager, Prepared Foods at Wayne Farms LLC

Eric Blumenthal, Vice President at The Coca-Cola Company

Alicia Cleary, Director of Trade Relations & Industry Affairs at Anheuser-Busch

Greg Cocchiarella, Vice President, Global Hospitality at Ecolab

Kelly Crouse, Senior Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer at C.H. Guenther

Michael Crouse, President U.S. Foodservice/Away From Home at KraftHeinz

Ahmad Hamade, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder at CraftMark Bakery

Don Hornish, Vice President of Foodservice at Bimbo Bakeries USA

Oliver Kelly, President of Foodservice & Direct to Retail at Kerry

Mary Klakulak-Sclafani, Vice President Market Innovation Strategy at Genpak LLC

Joe Kunde, Vice President Indirect & Corporate Distribution at McCain Foods USA, Inc.

Nanette Luningham, VP Foodservice Marketing & Channel Development, Tyson Foods, Inc.

Mike Nestor, Vice President of Foodservice Sales at Stratas Foods LLC

Beau Netzer, Senior Vice President Foodservice at Aryzta LLC

Mark Ourada, Group Vice President Foodservice at Hormel Foods Sales, LLC

Bob Pierce, Senior Vice President North America at Bunn-O-Matic Corporation

Zachary Ramos, Vice President & General Manager Foodservice at Kellogg Company

David Rizley, Vice President of Strategic Accounts at Essity Professional Hygiene

Tim Wayne, General Manager and VP, Away-From-Home at The J.M. Smucker Company

The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association is an established trade association serving foodservice manufacturers for over 65 years to improve industry practices and relationships while equipping every foodservice manufacturer with the tools to navigate their future with confidence. By providing insights, developing best practices and fostering connectivity through events, it enlightens members and motivate change that leads to betterment for the individual member organization and the industry at large.