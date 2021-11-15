Instacart Launches First Brand Campaign

Instacart aims to deliver on sentiment with its first integrated brand campaign. Unveiled this week in time for the family-focused and nostalgia-centric holiday season, the “How Homemade is Made” campaign celebrates the ways in which meals bring people together.

The inaugural brand campaign from the grocery delivery service features a short “film” and television ads highlighting family and celebratory meals made with care – and, of course, the ingredients that can be delivered to create those repasts. Other program elements include paid social media content, influencer marketing, YouTube videos and shoppable recipes on the Instacart app.

"Just in time for the biggest food and family holiday of the year, we're proud to unveil 'How Homemade is Made,' our first fully integrated brand campaign that captures the love and joy that comes from enjoying a beloved family recipe," said Fidji Simo, Instacart's CEO. "To date, Instacart's sweet spot has been unmatched speed and selection, which has served millions of busy customers well as they discovered the time-saving convenience of online grocery. Over the course of the pandemic, many people rediscovered the joy of cooking at home – whether serving up a favorite recipe or trying their hand at a fun new food trend. As we look ahead, Instacart's opportunity is to partner with grocery retailers to also inspire people across all of their food needs, whether it's cooking your mom's short ribs or putting together a quick lunch box for your kids. With this campaign, we hope to remind people that food is more than sustenance; it's an opportunity for human connection."

Instacart worked with TwentyFirstCenturyBrand on its brand strategy and created the How Homemade is Made with partner Goodby Silverstein & Partners (GS&P). Other program partners include GroupM and Media.Monks.

Instacart delivers from 65,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart’s platform is available to over 85% of U.S. households and 90% of Canadian households.