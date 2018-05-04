Innit, Chef'd Partner for Meal-Kit Personalization

Eating-technology company Innit, which claims to be the developer of the world’s first connected food platform, has integrated with meal-kit service Chef’d to provide ingredients of select meals on Innit to be ordered as a meal kit through the service.

The new partnership further enhances Innit’s experience in providing customizable meal recommendations, video-based guided cooking instructions and smart-appliance connectivity. It allows consumers to order the exact ingredients for their meals in-app, taking them from meal discovery to planning, purchasing and cooking a meal, all on one platform.

Innit users select from a wide variety of meals to order, choose the delivery date, and check out through Apple Pay or their credit card. Chef’d will then home-deliver fresh ingredients, which allow users – via scanning a QR code or selecting a meal from their plan – to begin Innit’s Culinary GPS video guidance for every step of preparation. The platform intelligently sequences all preparation steps to ensure that all is ready at the same time.

"Innit's revolutionary approach to connecting the kitchen fits perfectly with our commitment to providing consumers with high-quality, distinctively delicious meal experiences created with fresh, whole ingredients," said Kyle Ransford, CEO of El Segundo, Calif.-based Chef'd. "The additional value Innit provides to the everyday eating ritual, from personalized nutrition to appliance connectivity, is a significant benefit to our customers and partners. Pairing Innit's eating technology with our best-in-class, direct-to-consumer fresh-ingredient fulfillment brings capabilities to home cooks that were never before possible."

Along with the launch of the Chef'd partnership, Silicon Valley, Calif.-based Innit also has introduced a full update to its meal-planning experience. Chef'd meals will be available through Innit immediately for iOS, and later this month on Android.