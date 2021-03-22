Advertisement
03/22/2021

Ingles OKs 2M-Share Repurchase Program

Company using existing cash, cash flow from operations and other financing to fund initiative
Bridget Goldschmidt
Managing Editor
Bridget Goldschmidt profile picture
Ingles OKs 2M-Share Repurchase Program
Ingles' share repurchase program may be executed through open-market purchases, block trades, purchases from the company's investment/profit-sharing plan and in negotiated private transactions.

Ingles Markets Inc.’s board of directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an aggregate of 2 million shares of its Class A and Class B Common Stock. Ingles had about 14.2 million Class A shares outstanding and 6 million Class B shares outstanding as of March 19.

The share repurchase program may be executed through open-market purchases, block trades, purchases from Ingles’ investment/profit-sharing plan and in negotiated private transactions. The company plans to use existing cash, cash flow from operations and other financing sources to fund the repurchase program.

Ingles’ Class A shares are listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market’s Global Select Market under the symbol IMKTA. Its Class B shares aren’t publicly traded and are held primarily by insiders and the company’s investment/profit sharing plan. The Class B shares are valued on a one-to-one basis with Ingles’ publicly traded Class A shares.

Operating 197 supermarkets in six southeastern states, Asheville, North Carolina-based Ingles is No. 52 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. 

Also Worth Reading

Ingles Markets Updating Network Ops Aruba E-Commerce Curbside Pickup

Ingles Markets Updating Network Ops

Aruba also powers grocer’s curbside pickup service

Ingles Posts Higher Q1 Sales, Net Income

Majority of FY 2012 cap ex to go into DC construction

6 Independent Grocers Receive Cleaning Certification

6 Independent Grocers Commit to Strict Cleaning Protocols

Ingles, Brookshire’s, Cub, Coborn’s, Bristol Farms and Lazy Acres join the Ecolab Science Certified program

Ingles Makes Sales Gains as Pandemic Rages

Latest financials show other improvements as well

You May Also Like

Advertisement