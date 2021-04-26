Ingles Markets to Hire 4K+ Workers

Ingles Markets Inc. will hold a company-wide in-person hiring fair for all retail store and distribution center locations May 11-13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The grocer is hiring for more than 4,000 openings across all stores and departments.

Interested candidates can RSVP at www.facebook.com/inglescareers; walk-ins are also welcome. Candidates should bring a facial covering and two forms of identification. Leadership will be available for on-the-spot interviews at all locations.

The May hiring fair follows the grocer’s last job fair, which was held in March at its Black Mountain, N.C., distribution center.

According to Ingles' company statement, “With flexible scheduling, growth opportunities, and a fun, team-oriented environment, we hope to appeal to those re-entering the workforce or looking for a change in their career.”

Ingles recently revealed its plans to award paid time for its fully vaccinated associates. Full-time associates will receive 10 hours of paid time, and part-time associates will receive five hours of paid time, once they've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

For the first quarter ended Dec. 26, 2020, the company’s net sales came to $1.19 billion, a 10.4% increase compared with the $1.08 billion logged for the year-ago period. Its gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $314.2 million, or 26.4% of sales, versus $257.5 million, or 23.9% of sales, last year.

Operating 198 supermarkets in six southeastern states, Asheville, N.C.-based Ingles is No. 52 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.