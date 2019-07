Robert Vosburgh, news director of PLMALive! and a veteran supermarket journalist, died July 15 at age 54.

After joining PLMA in 2013, Vosburgh oversaw various aspects of the organization’s video and digital platforms, in particular PLMA Category Profile reports, an ongoing series of videos that examined individual private label categories.

Read more about Vosburgh on Progressive Grocer’s sister publication Store Brands.