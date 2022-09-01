09/01/2022
Sponsored Content
Industry-Leading Focus on Helping Grocery Fleets Achieve ESG Goals
Fleet Advantage’s mission is to help Grocers achieve their ESG goals and become as sustainable as possible. Every effort Fleet Advantage puts forth is to benefit all — the environment, the driver, and the company. Our asset management model of lowest Total Cost of Ownership and safety-enhanced heavy-duty trucks with flexible finance options complement those ESG goals. Check out how we’re helping Grocers achieve their ESG goals and start your Complimentary Fleet Analysis today!