Indra Nooyi Steps Down From Pepsi; Ramon Laguarta Named CEO

CEO Indra Nooyi is retiring from PepsiCo, effective Oct. 3, and Ramon Laguarta has been named the new CEO. Nooyi, who joined Pepsi 24 years ago and became CEO 12 years ago, will remain chairman until early 2019 to ensure a smooth transition.

“Leading PepsiCo has truly been the honor of my lifetime, and I'm incredibly proud of all we have done over the past 12 years to advance the interests not only of shareholders, but all our stakeholders in the communities we serve,” said Nooyi. “Growing up in India, I never imagined I'd have the opportunity to lead such an extraordinary company. Guided by our philosophy of Performance with Purpose —delivering sustained performance while making more nutritious products, limiting our environmental footprint and lifting up all the communities we serve — we've made a more meaningful impact in people's lives than I ever dreamed possible. PepsiCo today is in a strong position for continued growth, with its brightest days still ahead.”

Under Nooyi's leadership, Purchase, N.Y.-based PepsiCo has delivered strong results:

Since Dec. 31, 2006, total shareholder return of 162 percent through Dec. 31, 2017

Total cash returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases of $79.4 billion since the beginning of 2006 through the end of 2017

Dividends per share nearly tripled from $1.16 in 2006 to $3.17 in 2017, a compound annual growth rate of nearly 10 percent

Net revenue growth from $35 billion in 2006 to $63.5 billion in 2017, a compound annual growth rate of 5.5 percent