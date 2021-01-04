Indoor Farming Company Hires Walmart Supply Chain Exec

Bringing more than 30 years of experience in technology and end-to-end supply chain to his latest role, Cameron Geiger is now COO of Shenandoah Growers Inc., the nation’s largest certified organic indoor-farming company.

Geiger, a seasoned supply chain expert, has held a variety of operational and executive leadership roles at public and private companies focused on automation, innovation and technology in both the United States and abroad. His key roles prior to joining Shenandoah Growers include SVP, supply chain services at Walmart U.S., and CIO at Walmart International for nearly 20 years. He has also been chief supply chain officer for TriMark USA. Additionally, Geiger is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy.

“Cameron’s wealth of experience managing and continuing to evolve one of the most complex and diverse supply chains in the world, day in and day out, and his reputation for transformational, technology-driven leadership is an exciting addition to the Shenandoah Growers team,” said Phillip Karp, president of Rockingham, Virginia-based Shenandoah Growers.

Geiger will report to Karp in his new position and serve on the company’s executive leadership team.



“I’m excited to join the team at Shenandoah Growers, which has a 30-year history of delivering food consumers can feel good about, nationwide, and at price points that make these products widely accessible,” said Geiger. “I am committed to helping ensure our company is well positioned to meet booming demand efficiently and at scale, as the marketplace continues to trend towards healthy, flavorful fresh food with a strong sustainability profile.”

USDA certified-organic, soil-based Shenandoah Growers has 12 operating facilities, including growing, packing and logistics, located nationwide, and currently delivers organic local produce sold in more than 18,000 retail stores every day. According to the company, its proprietary indoor-growing system enables it to sell its produce at comparable prices to conventional alternatives.

With an unbroken record of growth spanning more than 25 years, Shenandoah Growers has delivered a 25% compound annual growth rate across its full business, including its That’s Tasty Brand of in-store products.

Shenandoah Growers is currently expanding its latest Generation 3 indoor Biofarms, adding an additional 10 million pounds of USDA certified-organic production over the next three years for its growing national customer base.