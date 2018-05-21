Independent Grocers Can Learn from Bookstores to Combat Amazon

Much has been made of Amazon and the looming retail apocalypse. I recently read a transcript of an NPR interview about how the ecommerce behemoth was affecting independent bookstores. Like grocery stores, bookstores also operate on razor-thin margins, and they also are often viewed by consumers as having an air of authenticity.

However, the narrative of the indie bookstore didn’t have the expected ending. The gist was that Amazon, which at that time was just a book-selling behemoth (remember those days, when Amazon simply sold books?), did change the market, but had the most effect on big-box bookstores because they were largely the same, with a business model based mostly on price. Conversely, independent bookstores, with their focus on service and experience, were actually helped by Amazon, because the customers simply looking to shop by price alone had one place to go — Amazon — but those consumers who wanted to have an experience really also only had one place to go — an independent bookstore. Is this starting to sound familiar?

Not that independent bookstores didn’t struggle: In the five years after 1995 when Amazon started selling books online, the number of indie bookstores declined 40 percent. But the NPR interview noted that between 2009 and 2015, the number of independent bookstores actually increased by 35 percent. The moral of the story? You can’t compete on price alone, you have to draw consumers into your business through the experience they can have in it. This is where independents always shine, especially compared with big-box operations.