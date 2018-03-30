IDDBA Taps Angela Bozo as Education Director

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association has hired Angela Bozo as the organization’s education director. In her new role, Bozo will oversee projects in professional development, research and training.

Bozo joins the education team, which works on research, the “What’s in Store” trends report, professional development, the Show and Sell feature at the annual IDDBA show, and training programs. She joins IDDBA with 15 years of experience as the senior manager of retail event and merchandising at Portland, Ore.-based New Seasons Market.

Described by the association as “a cultivated servant leader with extensive natural grocery experience primarily focusing on promotions, merchandising and management,” Bozo headed the promotions teams for all New Seasons Market stores’ planning sales events, designing and driving programs, and coordinating events. She was additionally the key liaison for all vendors regarding promotions, demo support and general inquiries.

“We’re excited for this new addition to our team,” said IDDBA VP of Education Jeremy Johnson. “Angela Bozo’s experience at New Seasons Market will be instrumental in insuring that our products and programs meet the needs of retailers.”

In other organization news, the upcoming IDDBA 18 trade show, scheduled for June 10-12 in New Orleans, will feature Expert Neighborhood, an area on the show floor where attendees can meet one-on-one with experts, among them CEOs, entrepreneurs, specialists, authors, consultants, to ask questions and discuss industry challenges and business issues. Included among the experts this year is Jim Donald, president and COO of Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos., who will answer questions about retail leadership strategies, global expansion and business wisdom. Expert Neighborhood was introduced last year at IDDBA 17.

Madison, Wis.-based IDDBA is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese and supermarket foodservice industries.