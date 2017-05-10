IDDBA Names 2017-2018 Officers, Board

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has named its 2017-2018 officers and board of directors at its Annual Business Meeting, recently held in Rosemont, Ill.

IDDBA named Erik Waterkotte Sr., director of sales at Hayward, Calif.-based Columbus Craft Meats, board chairman, following his service on the board since 2010 and involvement in many committees. Jewel Hunt, group VP of bakery at Albertsons Cos. LLC, will continue serving on the board as past chairman.

Other officers for the season include Rick Findlay, VP of purchasing marketing at Whole Foods Market Inc., who will serve as executive vice chairman; Gaetano Auricchio, EVP of BelGioioso Cheese Inc., who will serve as vice chairman; and Jim Antrup, VP of commercial at Dawn Foods Products Inc., who will serve as treasurer. Industry leaders elected to serve three-year terms on the board include Auricchio; Carter Califri, Norseland Inc.; Suzanne Fanning, Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board Inc.; Jennifer Johnson, Jennie-O Turkey Store; Peter Sirgy, Reser’s Fine Foods Inc.; Waterkotte; and John Wellenzohn, Rich Products Corp.

Additional members of the season’s board include Steve Buffington, DecoPac; John Cheesman, Clyde’s Donuts; Curt Coolidge, TreeHouse Foods Inc.; Dominique Delugeau, Saputo Specialty Cheese; Linda Duwve, Emmi Roth USA Inc.; Alan Hamer, Stefano Foods Inc.; Bill Klump, Butterball LLC; Tom LaRochelle, Lactalis American Group Inc.; Eric Le Blanc, Tyson Foods Inc.; Edward Meyer, Schnuck Markets Inc.; Mark Rudy, Hubert Co.; Carmela Serebryany-Harris, Upper Crust Ltd.; Joe Squires, Land O’Lakes Inc.; Jerry Suter, Meijer Inc.; Dotty VanderMolen, Advantage Fresh; and Voni Woods, Giant Eagle Inc.