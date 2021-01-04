Sponsored Content
How Supermarket Delis Can Thrive During the Ongoing Crisis
04/01/2021
Consumers still want convenience during the continuing pandemic for their on-the-go cravings. For supermarket delis, this means leveraging a few grab and go trends to capture their attention: ready-to-eat and ready-to-heat meals, foods that maintain their deliciousness and freshness, salty and crunchy snacks, and of course—French fries. Check out the following infographic to learn how to satisfy today’s consumers’ needs.