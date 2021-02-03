How a Small-Town Grocer Used a Personalized Digital "Touch" to Stay Ahead of the Industry

Find out how Grocery Mart, an independent grocer looking to grow and expand their business into new markets, stepped up their grocery game by focusing on customer engagement to remain competitive.

With help from omNovos’ digital customer engagement solutions, Grocery Mart significantly changed the way they understood and communicated with customers and was able to consistently collect data about individual customers and glean key insights from it, so they could offer truly personalized interactions at every touchpoint.

Ultimately, Grocery Mart offered an enhanced grocery shopping experience above and beyond what their competitors were doing — driving customer loyalty like never before.