How Retailers Can Build a Post-COVID Data-Driven Customer Strategy

Hundreds of thousands of people around the world have died from COVID-19 with more than 120,000 of the deaths in the United States alone. Unemployment has soared to the worst levels since the Great Depression. Consumer confidence is at an all-time low. The ripple effect of the pandemic is being felt in nearly every corner of the world – from boardrooms, farms and manufacturers to retailers unsure when a level of normality will return.

With the crisis now nearing its sixth month in the United States, we know that our post-COVID world will look different than it did before the pandemic. Since mid-March, consumers have quickly adopted new behaviors that will likely stick at least until the crisis fully subsides, which may not be until there’s a viable vaccine. On average, it takes 66 days for new behaviors to become automatic. U.S. consumers crossed that milestone in mid-May.

When the stay-at-home orders first took effect in mid-March, many consumers for the first time flocked online to buy groceries, household supplies and over-the-counter medications, which overloaded a number of online retailers as well as their delivery partners. But over the weeks that followed, retailers and delivery services added additional personnel to respond to the customer demand. Before the pandemic, e-commerce hovered around 5% of grocery spend.