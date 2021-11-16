How Google Is Helping Grocers Automate E-Commerce

Google is expanding its grocery e-commerce functionality after successful tests with the Kroger Co. in Oregon.

According to a Google blog post, Google Maps Pickup is now available in more than 2,000 stores across 30 states including Kroger banners Kroger, Fry’s, Ralphs and Mariano's.

First launched in Portland, Ore., at Fred Meyers stores, customers can place a pickup order from a retailer, and pickup with Google Maps allows them to track their order status, share their ETA and let the store know they have arrived, all from the app.

"People who use pickup with Google Maps typically wait less than five minutes for their groceries, meaning you can grab exactly what you need and get right back to your day," said Amanda Leicht Moore, director of product, Google Maps.

The announcement from Google also included launches related to Google Maps' Directory feature adding more information about stores, and a new way to make business reviews more detailed.

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.