How_Erewhon_Creates_an_Elegant_Grocery_Experience_For_Shoppers

Elegance starts at first sight — and then continues throughout the entire shopper experience.

That’s how Erewhon, renowned for offering luxury brands and promoting healthy lifestyles, provides an impossible-to-imitate experience across 10 stores in Southern California.

It’s a chic and trendy destination that neighborhood shoppers and celebrity clientele proudly share on social media.

The Essence of Erewhon: Beautiful Merchandising

The words you’ll see front and center on Erewhon’s mission statement are: “We’re more than a grocery store. We’re a community.”

And to nurture their community, Erewhon provides “organic, ethically sourced food” to help support the health of its shoppers and the planet. But how does Erewhon display these unique and sought-after products?

To create the sophisticated and sustainable grocery experience its shoppers have come to expect, Erewhon looks for merchandising equipment designed for beauty, durability and energy efficiency.

“It’s important that the look of the product gets highlighted at the level that we want it to,” said Mike Bowen, general manager of Erewhon.

Maximizing Product Visibility and Shopping Convenience

Designed without mullions or vertical door rails, the Anthony® Infinity MAX All-Glass Walk-In Cooler Door offers Erewhon maximum merchandise visibility and convenient product accessibility, helping to bring out the beauty of its products and boost basket ring.

Merchandising Erewhon’s exclusive products is easy with end-to-end walk-in cooler visibility and Optimax 7 Series LED lighting illuminating merchandise from multiple angles.

Shoppers can take their time grabbing products, and employees can merchandise easily, with French Swing Doors featuring adjustable closing speed and door-stop functions.

Doors offer long-lasting value with durable construction and a fully aluminum door header sill that offers protection against shopping carts and stocking equipment.

“They’re very durable but very light at the same time. The appeal is great. The lighting is perfect,” said Bowen. “It draws our customers into the products that we’re selling.”

You Have to See It to Believe It: The Durable Beauty of Infinity MAX

With Anthony Infinity MAX Walk-In Cooler Doors, Erewhon preserves its famous shopping experience — and its business.

“Infinity MAX allows us to present products at their best capacity,” said Yuval Chiprut, chief development officer at Erewhon. “The lighting and the increased visibility certainly drives sales for us.”

It’s clear that the elegance of Erewhon is worth experiencing — and sharing with others on social media. But if you can’t take a stroll through the beautiful aisles of your nearest Erewhon store, then check out the Anthony Infinity MAX product page, which features the following videos:

Watch this video to see how the Infinity MAX offers Erewhon maximum merchandise visibility and sophisticated product accessibility.

Watch this video to see how the Infinity MAX withstands more shopping cart impact than a competitor's model that shatters under pressure.

To speak with an Infinity MAX product expert, fill out the form here or send a message to [email protected].