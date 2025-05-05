How Does CO₂ Refrigeration Benefit Independent Grocery Stores?

Independent grocery stores have always been pioneers in the food retail industry.

Larger retailers may have the advantage of scale, but independent grocers have a history of embracing innovation to stay relevant. Successful independent food retailers continue to find new ways to differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

One way that independent grocers distinguish themselves is by embracing sustainable technology like CO 2 refrigeration systems.

How Sustainable Refrigeration Helps Brands Like Erewhon Stand Out

Erewhon has made a name for itself by providing a high-end shopping experience and earth-friendly, exclusive products. With 10 locations across Southern California, the stores have become destinations that celebrities and locals alike proudly visit.

The independent grocer’s viral success is no accident. It has carefully curated an experience that reflects the values of its shoppers, and a big part of that is sustainability.

“We know that our stores are going to be highly visited and highly photographed, from not only our local customers but people all over the world. We do a thorough job of vetting all our suppliers and all the products that we carry,” explains Yuval Chiprut, Erewhon’s chief development officer.

Erewhon found the ideal refrigeration partner in Hillphoenix.

With 25-plus years of experience in natural refrigeration and more than 21,000 CO 2 system installations worldwide, Hillphoenix had the expertise that Erewhon was looking for.

“We feel like we’re pioneering the future of grocery and the future of refrigeration. The system is really stable. The refrigerant itself is inexpensive compared to other refrigerants. And if you use the proper team, it’s a very cost-effective, long-term solution to some of the challenges that exist in the refrigeration world,” Chiprut says.

Beyond CO 2 refrigeration systems, Hillphoenix provides Erewhon with whole-store solutions, including various reach-in cases and specialty merchandisers that set the stage for its elegant merchandising. Erewhon trusts Hillphoenix to supply beautiful equipment that reflects the brand’s commitment to quality.

Community Celebrates First All-CO 2 Store in Puerto Rico

Ralph’s Supermercado y Mayorista is a small independent supermarket chain in Puerto Rico known for its unique layout. Shoppers at any of Ralph’s 13 locations can browse retail or wholesale areas without needing a membership.

Ralph’s is also known for innovation, thanks to President Jose Soto.

“I like to be ahead of technology,” he says. That’s why he opened Puerto Rico’s first CO 2 grocery store.

Soto was searching for a sustainable solution to combat refrigeration challenges in this region, including high temperatures, high humidity and an unstable electrical system that can cause power outages and brownouts.

He found what he was looking for with Hillphoenix.

“During my visit to the Hillphoenix Systems factory, I was impressed to see that they were manufacturing over 80% of their refrigeration racks using CO 2 . It became clear to me that this is the way forward. CO 2 is the future. After only a few weeks, I am seeing significant energy savings," Soto continues.

Soto worked closely with Hillphoenix engineers and dealer Triple S International to design an efficient whole-store solution that includes redundancy and safety mechanisms, ensuring the store remains operational even if the power supply is interrupted.

Beyond the historic CO 2 system equipped with ChargeSecure™ for charge preservation, Hillphoenix also supplied display cases, a PowerWall power distribution and control system, and extensive training.

Soto invited technicians from across Puerto Rico to learn about CO 2 refrigeration, earning him even more recognition from the community.

