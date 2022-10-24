How Asda Is Bringing Together Longer-Lasting Quality and Value With the Help of Apeel

Apeel’s plant-based protection gives produce more time, extending freshness and helping to reduce waste. That, in turn, helps Asda in meeting their sustainability goals, while delivering longer-lasting citrus and avocado quality to consumers that have come to know Asda for their award-winning produce departments. The benefits of more time are wide ranging, from more time to enjoy to less food waste. Asda has a target to cut food waste by 20% by 2025, and Apeel is proud to play a part in helping them meet that goal. Learn more about the benefits of longer-lasting freshness for your produce department .