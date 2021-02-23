Hormel Strengthens Grocery Business With Exec Appointments

Hormel Foods Corp. has made executive changes to accommodate one of its biggest acquisition deals. Jeff Frank will become VP of grocery products while Annemarie Vaupel will advance from director of marketing for the foodservice division to Frank’s former role as VP of marketing for foodservice business.

In Frank's new role, he will lead the strategic integration of the Planters and Corn Nuts brands into Hormel Foods. The $3.35 billion Planters and Corn Nuts acquisition from Kraft Heinz Co. was revealed on Feb. 11 and is expected to be completed by the summer. The acquisition includes the Planters, NUT-rition, Planters Cheez Balls and Corn Nuts brands, and three dedicated production facilities in California, Arkansas and Virginia.

"The Planters acquisition is the largest in the company's history and one that is going to require dedicated leadership and significant focus," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and CEO. "Jeff has broad experience within Hormel Foods and brings extensive retail, foodservice, operational and marketing experience to this new role within our grocery products business."

Meanwhile, as VP of marketing, Hormel Foodservice, Vaupel will be responsible for the overall development of marketing, brand strategy and financial performance for the foodservice business.

"Annemarie has significant knowledge and experience with Hormel Foods and in the broader foodservice industry," Snee said. "Annemarie will continue to provide leadership to our foodservice team through her innovation, marketing and sales acumen. She will also be a very strategic and important partner to our foodservice customers, as the foodservice industry continues to recover in 2021."

Frank, who was one of the speakers at Progressive Grocer’s Retail Foodservice Innovation Summit last year, began his career with Hormel Foods in 1998 in sales in San Francisco, and later moved to the company's Austin, Minnesota, global headquarters in product and brand management, overseeing brands such as Hormel Black Label bacon and Hormel Cure 81 ham. He went on to advance to leadership roles in retail marketing, returning to California and eventually leading the company's MegaMex Foods joint venture with Herdez del Fuerte S.A. de C.V (Mexico) as president and CEO, building a strong and growing business with brands such as Wholly Guacamole and Herdez salsa. He returned to the company's world headquarters in 2018, assuming his current role in the company's foodservice division.