Hispanics Are More Profitable Shoppers

Hispanic shoppers are more profitable than total U.S. shoppers, and although their spending per trip is comparable, Hispanics actually shop more frequently across all grocery trip types.

Additionally, Hispanic consumers with children spend upwards of $150 annually versus total shoppers.

That's according to new research from CPG industry sales and marketing agency Acosta and media company Univision Communications Inc. (UCI).

These insights were featured in the 6th Edition of “The Why? Behind The Buy U.S. Hispanic Shopper Study,” an annual insights report delving into the buying patterns and behaviors of Hispanic shoppers in the United States. Acosta and UCI also discovered that 72 percent of shoppers in this demographic enjoy grocery shopping, compared with 61 percent of total U.S. shoppers, a difference that has risen two percentage points from the previous year.

“‘The Why? Behind The Buy U.S. Hispanic Shopper Studies’ have continued to show that Hispanic shoppers bring family members to the grocery store, and often, their companions are their children,” noted Marianne Quinlan-Sacksteder, director of insights at Jacksonville, Fla.-based Acosta. “In fact, Hispanic children are more likely to influence grocery purchase decisions across many categories compared to children in total U.S. shopper households, creating opportunities for brands and retailers to speak to both parents and their kids.” “Hispanic consumers are key drivers in the CPG and grocery retail categories,” observed Liz Sanderson, SVP, strategy and insights at New York-based UCI. “When marketing to them, it is essential for brands to understand the role family plays in the grocery shopping experience. Bringing a family member along, particularly children, is more than likely to influence Hispanic consumers’ purchasing decision, helping to introduce new products, which translates to an exploration of new items.”

Report findings illustrating the greater profitability of these shoppers include:

Shopping With Families

79 percent of Hispanic shoppers shop with someone else, including a spouse (47 percent) or children (35 percent).

Hispanic shoppers with children spend considerably more on monthly groceries (+$100) than Hispanic shoppers without kids.

Hispanic children are more likely to influence grocery purchase decisions in many categories, among them cereal (30 percent), salty snacks (28 percent) and chocolate candy (24 percent), versus kids in U.S. shopper households (18 percent, 15 percent and 18 percent, respectively).

Frequency of Grocery Shopping Trips

In a typical month, Hispanic shoppers said that they made an average of 3.1 stock-up trips at the grocery store, while total U.S. shoppers said that they averaged 2.7 stock-up trips.

Although most shoppers said that they’re making about the same amount of routine grocery trips as last year, 16 percent of Hispanic shoppers and 20 percent of Hispanic shoppers with children said that they’re making more routine grocery trips compared with last year (versus just 12 percent of total U.S. shoppers making more routine trips).

Significantly more Hispanic shoppers than total U.S. shoppers said that they enjoy shopping for ingredients to prepare planned meals (61 percent versus 52 percent).

Trying New Products

65 percent of Hispanic shoppers said that they enjoyed making new dishes (versus 62 percent of total U.S. shoppers), and 61 percent enjoyed planning meals for themselves or their households (compared with 54 percent of total U.S. shoppers).

55 percent of Hispanic shoppers said that they often try new flavors and products (versus 51 percent of total U.S. shoppers).

47 percent of Hispanic shoppers agreed with the statement “I buy grocery brands that are authentic to my ethnic heritage” (compared with 25 percent of total U.S. shoppers).

Using Digital Grocery Tools

45 percent of Hispanic shoppers described themselves as “comfortable using digital/online tools to assist with grocery shopping.”

39 percent made use of their retailers’ digital fliers/circulars.

While only 54 percent of Hispanic shoppers said that they had access to online grocery shopping solutions — compared with 61 percent of total U.S. shoppers — 65 percent of those with access said that they’ve ordered grocery items online in the past year.

Produced in partnership with UCI via Acosta’s proprietary Shopper F1rst survey, the report is available in full online.